Did McKayla Maroney Get A Fake Booty?
May 15th, 2017
Like the rest of the world, I only follow the Olympics once every four years, so I’m not 100% sure when McKayla Maroney officially gave up on gymnastics to become a full-time Instagram model/hot nobody. But after checking out this video of her showing off her booty in a thong, I’m starting to think she needs to get back to working out again. Don’t get me wrong, I fully support any hottie’s God-given right to show off their booty on social media, but McKayla’s is looking a little too Kardashian-like, if you catch my drift. I mean fake, just to be clear. I just hope she’s not using any performance-enhancers.
