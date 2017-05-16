Elle Fanning Does L’Oréal

May 16th, 2017

Elle Fanning

See? I told you guys that sexy selfie she posted a few months back would be good for Elle Fanning‘s career. Because now she just booked a L’Oréal gig, and I’m 99% sure we have that one picture to thank for this photoshoot. So here’s hoping there’s more where this came from, because I’ve always said Elle could have a very promising career as a professional model hottie. Screw acting.

