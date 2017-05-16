McKayla Maroney’s Booty Expose Continues

I know the rest of the media is busy reporting on the latest Trump clusterf&%k, but here at Tuna HQ, we’re working on an equally important story: I’m trying to figure out whether or not McKayla Maroney‘s new booty she’s been showing off lately is real or fake. Here’s a few of her latest pictures, and I still can’t tell for sure, but I promise to continue digging until I get some answers, and I’m willing to risk as many pants fires as it takes. I know, I know. I’m a shoo-in for the Pulitzer this year, right?