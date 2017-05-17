Sara Jean Underwood Getting Naked For Crownfunding

I’m too lazy to look up how Sara Jean Underwood‘s quest to crowdfund her hot nobody lifestyle is going (also, I’d rather just look at these pictures instead). But judging from these shots, somebody’s gotta be paying for all these expensive trips to exotic locations. And that got me thinking, if it’s working for Sara, maybe I should start a crowdfunding page of my own, and then I can finally get that new pair of sweatpants I need. Don’t laugh. Fresh sweatpants are essential to me doing this job. Mostly because then I won’t always get kicked out of coffee shops for violating their no pants, no service policy.

