Instagram Model Kendall Jenner Pretending To Be A Real Model

May 18th, 2017

Kendall Jenner

I know I like to rag on Kendall Jenner for being a fake model who only books gigs because of her rich and famous parents, but here she is doing a new photoshoot for La Perla. And the way I see it, if Kendall’s going to pretend to be a professional model, at least she’s pretending to be a lingerie model. I’ll take it.

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner