Disgusting Plastic Old Lady Kylie Jenner Does Flaunt Magazine

Look, I can handle Kendall Jenner pretending to be a model. At least she’s hot. But I don’t understand why people are still booking Kylie Jenner for gigs. She reminds me way too much of her gross older sister. And no, I’m not talking about Kim. The other, even chunkier one. Anyway, here’s Kylie doing a photoshoot for Flaunt Magazine, and I guess maybe they were doing some kind of special issue on teenagers who’ve already had way too much plastic surgery and look like 40-year-old cougars? It’s the only thing that makes sense.