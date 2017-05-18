Why Isn’t Bella Thorne Kicked Off Snapchat?

Look, I’m the last person to tattle on someone for #freeingthenipple on social media… But I thought you weren’t allowed to show nipple on Snapchat, and here’s Bella Thorne doing just that. Maybe she can get away with it because she’s technically wearing a shirt, even though it’s totally see-through. Or maybe it’s just because if they kicked Bella and her thirst trap Snaps off the app, there wouldn’t be any reason for anyone to use it anymore. Either way: keep them coming, please!