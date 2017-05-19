Bella Thorne Covers Her Nipple Snaps Now





Ah crap. I was worried this might happen… I guess my tattle-telling on Bella Thorne for #freeingthenipple on Snapchat backfired, because here she is covering up with those lame emojis in her latest Snaps. I should’ve known. Anyway, I’m real sorry guys. I ruined this for all of us. And Bella (or Snapchat), if you’re reading, I take it all back!