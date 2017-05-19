Nicole Scherzinger Is An Instagram Model Now

I haven’t really been keeping up with Nicole Scherzinger much lately, so I’m not really sure what my favorite former Pussycat Doll has been doing for work these days. But I guess her 15 minutes must be running out or something, because she’s turned to the one place every former hottie goes to try to stay relevant: Instagram. I guess she’s a professional Insta-hottie now? And yeah, if you ask me, this definitely ought to extend her 15 minutes at least another 30, 45 seconds. Yow!