Bella Hadid Pretends To Be An Artsy Fashion Model
May 19th, 2017
In case you still don’t get why I always rag on fake wannabe models like Bella Hadid, just check out this latest photoshoot Bella did for some German mag. See, in the past, these kinds of artsy, black-and-white topless shoots would’ve been done by some Victoria’s Secret hottie, like Adriana Lima or Miranda Kerr. And instead, now we get Bella, a fake model for a fake artsy shoot. I rest my case.
