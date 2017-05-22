Nicole Scherzinger And Gwen Stefani Are A Throwback Fantasy

May 22nd, 2017

Nicole Scherzinger

According to my sources, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards were held in Vegas last night, and apparently Nicole Scherzinger‘s recent Instagram modeling worked. Because apparently she’s still considered famous enough to score an invite and a picture with fellow ’90s hottie Gwen Stefani. So enjoy the throwback fantasy everybody.

