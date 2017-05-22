Victoria Justice Is One Leggy Hottie

May 22nd, 2017

Victoria Justice

It feels like me and the Little Tuna have been waiting years for Victoria Justice to realize that she’s a total hottie and embrace it, but I guess she must’ve finally gotten around to reading the archives or something, because she’s been crushing it in the hotness department lately. Anyway, here she is putting on a pretty great leg show for something called Sorbet Magazine, and they’ve even got her on a trampoline. It’s like someone’s been reading my dream journal.

Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures
Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures