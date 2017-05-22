Victoria Justice Is One Leggy Hottie

It feels like me and the Little Tuna have been waiting years for Victoria Justice to realize that she’s a total hottie and embrace it, but I guess she must’ve finally gotten around to reading the archives or something, because she’s been crushing it in the hotness department lately. Anyway, here she is putting on a pretty great leg show for something called Sorbet Magazine, and they’ve even got her on a trampoline. It’s like someone’s been reading my dream journal.