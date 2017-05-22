Britney Spears Can Still Bounce On Me

May 22nd, 2017

Britney Spears

I know I was a little skeptical about this whole “Britney Spears goes to Vegas” thing at first, because doing a Vegas act is pretty much the last stop on the washed-up singer career train. But clearly I was wrong, because thanks to this job, Britney’s gone from a trailer park soccer mom making Walmart trips with the paparazzi to a total hottie again. So join me and the Little Tuna in giving Britney a standing ovation. She’s earned it. Bravo.

