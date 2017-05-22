Madison Beer Is Already A Professional Hottie

Madison Beer‘s only been 18 for a couple months now, but she’s already a major hottie. And I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised considering all that time she spent practicing her selfie game as a teenage troublemaker. Still, I didn’t expect her to be this much of a pants fire this fast. At this rate, I’m going to burn through my entire sweatpants collection before the end of the year. And it’ll be totally worth it. Yow!