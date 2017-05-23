Kendall Jenner’s Booty In Some Photoshoot
May 23rd, 2017
It must be tough to grow up in the Kardashian family, and constantly hearing about Kim and how “sexy” her gross, oversized booty is. It’s got to really screw a person up. But I’m glad to see Kendall Jenner made it out OK. Because here she is showing off her perfectly normal-sized booty in a thong for her latest photoshoot. And if you ask me, I’ll take Kendall’s over that fake stuff any day.
