Bella Thorne Masturbates In Public

OK, so maybe this isn’t quite as NSFW as you might have been hoping for from that headline, but hey, this is still a family site, remember? Anyway, still, here’s Bella Thorne rubbing one out in a restaurant and if you ask me, this is a total double standard. How come when Bella does it, it’s super-hot and gets her a few hundred thousand more followers on Snapchat, but when I do it, it’s “gross” and gets me banned for life from Starbucks? Sometimes life just isn’t fair.



