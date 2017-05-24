Hailey Baldwin Tops Maxim’s Hot 100. And This Is Why No On Cares About Maxim Anymore

For years now, I’ve been writing about how far these so-called “men’s” magazines like Maxim have fallen. They used to be relevant (and actually publish photoshoots of hotties worth drooling over). But now? Well, put it this way: they named a rich kid/fake model/Instagram wannabe Hailey Baldwin #1 on their annual Hot 100 list. And I think that tells you all you really need to know. Sad!