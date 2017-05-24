Hailey Baldwin Tops Maxim’s Hot 100. And This Is Why No On Cares About Maxim Anymore

May 24th, 2017

Hailey Baldwin

For years now, I’ve been writing about how far these so-called “men’s” magazines like Maxim have fallen. They used to be relevant (and actually publish photoshoots of hotties worth drooling over). But now? Well, put it this way: they named a rich kid/fake model/Instagram wannabe Hailey Baldwin #1 on their annual Hot 100 list. And I think that tells you all you really need to know. Sad!

