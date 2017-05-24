Elsa Hosk’s Topless Goodness

May 24th, 2017

Elsa Hosk

Because the only thing better than one hot model going topless is two (or more) of them, here’s Victoria’s Secret model/instant pants fire Elsa Hosk doing a new photoshoot with a hot friend and some very lucky clam shells. Although personally, I think this shoot could’ve been even hotter if those were tuna cans. Or maybe that’s just me.

Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures
Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures