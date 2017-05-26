Barbara Palvin And Her Hot Real Model Friends
May 26th, 2017
I know I like to rag on all the so-called “models” out there currently taking over the business, and no, it’s not just because the Hadid sisters won’t take me up on my invite to come over for a “tuna sandwich.” It’s also because legitimately hot supermodels like Barbara Palvin here get ignored because of all those rich kid wannabes. And that’s a total shame, if you ask me. So let’s correct that by giving Barbara the attention she deserves today. I figure 30 seconds ought to do it. Maybe even 45 if I can break my old record.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!