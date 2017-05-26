Barbara Palvin And Her Hot Real Model Friends

I know I like to rag on all the so-called “models” out there currently taking over the business, and no, it’s not just because the Hadid sisters won’t take me up on my invite to come over for a “tuna sandwich.” It’s also because legitimately hot supermodels like Barbara Palvin here get ignored because of all those rich kid wannabes. And that’s a total shame, if you ask me. So let’s correct that by giving Barbara the attention she deserves today. I figure 30 seconds ought to do it. Maybe even 45 if I can break my old record.