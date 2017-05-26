Emily Ratajkowski’s Awesome Booty
May 26th, 2017
Apparently, Emily Ratajkowski said she was having “Cannes FOMO” when she posted these latest topless selfies of hers on Instagram, and normally, I’d make fun of her for being a wannabe actress or something like that. But honestly, I can sympathize. Because I definitely know how Emily’s feeling. That’s why I’m always refreshing her Instagram feed. I’ve got FOMO when it comes to missing one of her new booty and/or topless shots. It’s probably my biggest fear. Well, that and a clown riding a shark. Now that’s scary.
