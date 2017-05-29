Vanessa Hudgens Is Sl%tting Up The Snap Game Now Too!
May 29th, 2017
For years, Vanessa Hudgens used to try and hide from the paparazzi, and I guess it must’ve worked a little too well, because she’s not really all that famous anymore. But it looks like Vanessa must be trying to make a comeback, because apparently she’s on Snapchat now, dancing in a bikini and pretending to be Bella Thorne. And since I know Vanessa’s new to this, I figure I should give her a few tips: first off, she needs to cut back on the filters. I know she’s probably just trying to hide her averageness, but overdoing it on filters actually makes you look worse. And two, she needs to get some hotter friends to make thpse bikini twerking pictures more exciting. Good luck!
