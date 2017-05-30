Halsey Topless!!
May 30th, 2017
You guys know that I do my best to stay up-to-date on all the latest hotties and wannabe celebrities out there. But every once in a while, I miss one. Like this hot topless blonde here. According to my sources, she goes by Halsey, she’s a singer and she’s got a new album coming out this week. Anyway, I can’t tell you if her music’s any good, but if these pictures are any indication, I think she’s definitely got what it takes to be a big star: a nice body and a willingness to show it off for the cameras. That’s the kind of talent you can’t teach. Or auto-tune.
