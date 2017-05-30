More Victoria Justice In A Sexy Swimsuit

I’ve been jealous of a lot of weird sh%t over the years, but I’m pretty sure this is the first time I’ve ever been jealous of a giant plastic skull. Then again, I’m jealous of pretty much anything that gets to be within 5 feet of Victoria Justice and that perfect body of hers, including that swimsuit she’s currently got on. But who knows. Maybe in my next life, I can come back as one of her bikinis. Fingers crossed!