Madison Beer In A Bikini Top For Cosmo

I always knew Madison Beer was going to be a big star (the Little Tuna’s never wrong when it comes to these things), but even I’m a little surprised she’s blowing up this big this fast. Here she is with her very own busty covershoot for Cosmopolitan. And sure, it’s just the Turkey edition, not the US one, but with pictures this good, I predict we’re going to be seeing Madison everywhere pretty soon. Or at least, I sure hope so.