Nina Agdal Hikes Up Her Swimsuit!
May 31st, 2017
In case you haven’t been paying attention, my former #1 favorite hottie Nina Agdal has been making a serious hotness comeback lately, and here’s a little sample of her latest work: her posing in a swimsuit, with a cute pooch, topless. It’s pretty much Nina’s Greatest Hits. The only thing we’re missing is her posing in lingerie and/or with her favorite blogger. Maybe next time.
