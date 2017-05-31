Kristen Stewart Has Lost Her Mind And Hair

May 31st, 2017

Kristen Stewart

Now this is disappointing. Just when I was finally starting to come around on Kristen Stewart and admit she’s been looking kinda hot these days, she apparently went and cut off all her hair. I assume it’s for a movie, because otherwise she needs to fire her hairdresser ASAP. Either way, now she just looks like a younger, grumpier Pink. Too bad.

Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart