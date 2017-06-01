Bella Thorne’s Exposes Fake Boobs On Snapchat

I’m pretty sure Bella Thorne is going to offer a premium Snapchat account to those who are willing to pay to see her daily titties and ass. It’s only a matter of time… I’m still surprised that Snap hasn’t shut down her account, but I guess that’s a good thing. It’s not like I’m going to report her. Anyway, I’m glad she is a good role model to all the teens who follow her. I have hope for the younger generation!