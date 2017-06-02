Bella Hadid Does Vogue!

June 2nd, 2017

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid made the big time. Here she is in some shoot for Vogue Italia. It’s sad when we have 7s gracing the cover of one of the most coveted magazines. I’m sure Bella feels a sense of accomplishment now. You know, never having worked a real job in her life and now this.

