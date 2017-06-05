Emily Ratajkowski Could Use My Hands
June 5th, 2017
Here’s Emily Ratajkowski getting dirty over the weekend with a few friends. And you know, I’ve been doing posts on Emily long enough now that I like to think we’re friends. OK, so yes, I know we’ve never actually met and/or talked, but I’m willing to pretend she’s a real “actress” whenever she does a movie. And if that doesn’t make me a good friend, I don’t know what would. So next time she needs a hand (or two), just call me. I’d do anything for my friends. Especially if it involves grabbing a handful of Emily Ratajkowski’s sweet booty.
