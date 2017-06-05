Doutzen Kroes Topless And Hot

I don’t know why Doutzen Kroes never became more famous. I mean, she’s got an amazing body, she’s a total five-alarm pants fire, and it always seems like she’s posing topless (or pretty damn close to it). I honestly don’t know what this Dutch super-hottie missing. Except maybe a set of rich parents willing to buy her magazine covers and runway gigs. I keep trying to tell you guys, the modeling business is a total joke these days.