Doutzen Kroes Topless And Hot
June 5th, 2017
I don’t know why Doutzen Kroes never became more famous. I mean, she’s got an amazing body, she’s a total five-alarm pants fire, and it always seems like she’s posing topless (or pretty damn close to it). I honestly don’t know what this Dutch super-hottie missing. Except maybe a set of rich parents willing to buy her magazine covers and runway gigs. I keep trying to tell you guys, the modeling business is a total joke these days.
