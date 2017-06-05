Miley Cyrus Does One Love
June 5th, 2017
OK, so this one is a little tricky for me. In case you didn’t hear, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande performed as part of a big, star-studded charity benefit concert for Manchester last night, and it’s a little tough to make jokes about that, because it’s a great cause. It’s also difficult, because every time I try to whip out the Little Tuna, they cut to a shot of someone in the audience tearing up. And normally I don’t cry until afterwards. So I don’t know, maybe we should just move it along?
