Alessandra Ambrosio Will Blow Your Pants Off
June 5th, 2017
Last I checked, Alessandra Ambrosio was 36, which is pretty much retirement age in supermodel years. And oh yeah, she’s also got two kids. But somehow her body still looks just as good as it did 15 years ago. I don’t know how she does it, but at this rate, Alessandra’s going to do the impossible for a supermodel and/or mom: stay an instant pants fire into her 40s. And I for one wish her luck.
