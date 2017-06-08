Pixie Lott Is Wonderful In Wonderland

Pretty sure there’s an election going on in England today — that’s right, I do actually follow non-T&A related news every once in a while. Pick up your jaws off the floor. So anyway, I figured we’d celebrate by posting new pictures of a British hottie. And Pixie Lott just did this leggy photoshoot for some fashion mag called Wonderland. So enjoy, but for all you Brits out there, just remember: you’re not allowed to take your pants off in the voting booth. I, uh, heard that from a friend.