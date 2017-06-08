Candice Swanepoel Works It Real Good

Here’s the latest photoshoot from Victoria’s Secret stunner Candice Swanepoel, and you know, this is probably one of my favorite themes for a modeling shoot. And no, I’m not talking about Candice’s booty, although it is hard to beat that. I mean the whole “artsy black-and-white” thing. If you ask me, it really classes up those lingerie pictures. Now, speaking of classy, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go lock myself in a Starbucks bathroom for a few minutes. Enjoy.

» view all 11 photos