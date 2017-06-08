Candice Swanepoel Works It Real Good
June 8th, 2017
Here’s the latest photoshoot from Victoria’s Secret stunner Candice Swanepoel, and you know, this is probably one of my favorite themes for a modeling shoot. And no, I’m not talking about Candice’s booty, although it is hard to beat that. I mean the whole “artsy black-and-white” thing. If you ask me, it really classes up those lingerie pictures. Now, speaking of classy, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go lock myself in a Starbucks bathroom for a few minutes. Enjoy.
