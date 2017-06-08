Jojo Levesque’s Underboob Action
June 8th, 2017
Look, I like Jojo Levesque as much as the next Internet pervert with a thing for hot nobodies with a solid set of funbags, and I definitely support her apparent career change from busty wannabe singer to busty wannabe Instagram model. But I just think if only Jojo was a tad prettier, she’d be much more famous. You people can be so shallow. Shame.
