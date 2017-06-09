Selena Gomez’s Tongue Action On Instagram

If you’ve been paying any attention to the site the past few months, you probably don’t need me to remind you how hot Selena Gomez has been looking. She’s gone from boring pop star to pants-meltingly hot Instagram thirst trap practically overnight. And best of all, now it looks like she’s close to mastering every professional Insta-hottie’s signature move: sexy tongue action. I’m telling you guys, if Selena keeps practicing, she could become an all-time great. We’re talking Hottie Hall of Fame here.