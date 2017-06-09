Hailee Steinfeld Will Knock You Out

Hailee Steinfeld

According to my sources, Hailee Steinfeld put together a Making Of video for her new boxing-themed music video for some single I’ve never heard of — I guess it’s called “Most Girls.” And apparently Hailee really is determined to try to stick it out and launch a music career, even though I keep telling her she’s better off just becoming a professional hot nobody/Instagram model like 99% of the women in LA. Not only is it guaranteed work, it’s even easier than having producers auto-tune you while you sing songs other people wrote. It’s way more rewarding too. Well, for me and the Little Tuna at least.

