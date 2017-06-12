Bella Hadid Showing That Her “Hard Work” Has Paid Off

June 12th, 2017

Bella Hadid

I still can’t believe that Bella Hadid is actually being taken seriously in the modeling business, but I guess here’s definitive proof: her posing with her very own New York City billboard. So who knows, maybe there’s hope for the rest of us yet. And if I just keep pretending, I can finally land my dream career too: professional journalist supermodel sugar daddy. Wish me luck.

