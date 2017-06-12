Miley Cyrus Needs To Go Back To Her Old Ways
June 12th, 2017
I don’t know what kind of quarterlife crisis or whatever Miley Cyrus is going through right now, but I for one am definitely not digging this whole hipster flower child look she’s got going on these days. I miss the old Miley. You know, the one that used to hit the clubs in nothing but nipple pasties and booty shorts. Anyway, in case you need a reminder of those glory days, I included a couple shots from 2013, back when Miley was headed in the right direction, instead of down this dangerous path. You’re welcome.
