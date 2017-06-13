Bella Thorne’s Disgusting Hairy Armpits!
June 13th, 2017
Look, you guys know I’m usually down for Bella Thorne and her Snapchat oversharing, but that’s when it’s pictures of her new nipple ring, or her getting a bikini wax, or touching herself in a restaurant. But showing off her hairy armpits? I’m sorry. That’s crossing the line. And if you ask me, they should suspend Bella’s account until she gets this taken care of. Or until she starts posting booty pictures again. Whichever comes first.
