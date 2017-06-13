Alison Brie’s Old School Lady Wrestling Hotness
June 13th, 2017
I’ve always thought Alison Brie had talent (and by talent, I mean a nice set of funbags), so I was glad to hear she got some new series on Netflix. And no, I’m not sure why she’s dressed like a disco Gene Simmons in these shots, but apparently the show’s about lady wrestling, so I’m willing to give that a pass as long as there’s Jello and/or mud and/or one or more spandex-wearing hotties rolling around with each other involved. Fingers crossed.
