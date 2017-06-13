Dove Cameron Because She Is A Cutie

The last couple times I’ve done posts on Dove Cameron here, I’ve been saying that if the former (current?) Disney Channel star wants to start getting taken seriously as an up-and-coming actress hottie, she’s going to need to start doing more adult work. And by that I meant things like “accidentally” “leaking” sex tapes to the press, but I can see how that might have been unclear. The good news is, hot photoshoots like this totally works too. So keep ’em coming, please.

