Victoria Justice’s Social Media Keeps Getting Hotter

I’ve never been a huge fan of hotties using those stupid Snapchat filters. If you ask me, all that nonsense just distracts from the real point of those pictures: showing off their hotness. But for some reason, when Victoria Justice does it, I don’t seem to mind as much. It must be because we’ve still got a solid view of her cleavage here, or maybe this is just a symptom of that “love” thing I keep hearing so much about.