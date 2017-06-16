Zendaya Does Vogue
June 16th, 2017
I’ve always thought Zendaya was super-cute, and I’m glad to see the rest of Hollywood is finally starting to come around. Because here she is doing a leggy photoshoot for Vogue, and according to my sources, she’s gonna be in the new Spider-Man movie too. And if I’m reading this Former Disney Channel Star Career chart properly, that means we’re only a few months to a year away from “accidentally” “leaked” nudie pictures or some kind of Snapchat scandal. So make sure to stay tuned. Can’t wait!
