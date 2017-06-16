Porn Star Kim Kardashian’s Disgusting Fake Booty

June 16th, 2017

Kim Kardashian

Personally, I don’t know why anyone out there is still paying attention to this sad, chubby ex-porn star and her gross oversized booty, but I guess some of you sickos out there still consider yourselves Kim Kardashian fans. So here you go: yet another video of her doing nothing but showing off her giant fake ass. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go find some eye-bleach.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian