Adriana Lima Does Harper’s Bazaar Good

June 19th, 2017

Adriana Lima

I know that Adriana Lima is over 35 these days, which makes her practically ancient in the supermodel world. Oretty soon we’re going to see her start doing cover shoots for AARP Magazine. But I figure we’ve still got at least a couple more years of amazing photoshoots like this one for Harper’s Bazaar Spain, and personally, I plan on making the most of every minute 30-45 seconds. Enjoy.

» view all 12 photos

Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures
Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures Adriana Lima PIctures