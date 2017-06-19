Adriana Lima Does Harper’s Bazaar Good

I know that Adriana Lima is over 35 these days, which makes her practically ancient in the supermodel world. Oretty soon we’re going to see her start doing cover shoots for AARP Magazine. But I figure we’ve still got at least a couple more years of amazing photoshoots like this one for Harper’s Bazaar Spain, and personally, I plan on making the most of every minute 30-45 seconds. Enjoy.

