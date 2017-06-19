Stella Maxwell’s Booty Perfection

Last time I posted lingerie pictures from Stella Maxwell, I had to check and make sure she hadn’t dated anyone famous yet. I figure that meant I might actually still have a chance with the Victoria’s Secret hottie. (Stop laughing.) Anyway, it’s been a few months and this latest set of pictures is even hotter, so I figured I’d double-check again, and according to my sources, Stella’s apparently dating Kristen Stewart? I’m not sure whether to be turned on or jealous. But all I know is, if a body this good doesn’t make Kristen smile, nothing will.

» view all 16 photos