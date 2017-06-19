Bella Thorne Puts On An EDC Festival Show

June 19th, 2017

Bella Thorne

According to my sources, it was the EDC Festival is Las Vegas over the weekend, which normally doesn’t really mean too much to me, seeing as how I don’t do molly. But it’s suddenly become a pretty big deal to me and the Little Tuna this year, because apparently Bella Thorne showed up and put on a serious show. Which got me thinking: how much do you think it would cost to put on one of these things in my mom’s backyard? Because I don’t know about you perverts, but I’d love to see this live. Yow!


