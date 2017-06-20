Kendall Jenner Attempting To Model In Vogue Magazine

Here’s Kendall Jenner pretending to be a real fashion model for some new photoshoot for Vogue, and look, she’s not doing as bad as some of her fellow rich kid/fake models. But I’m pretty sure that’s just because Kendall’s way hotter than the rest of those wannabes. Also, she appears to know how to do more than one face for the cameras. Hey, it’s not exactly a high bar to clear.