Elsa Hosk Belongs in Lingerie

I figure if the fashion industry is going to keep trying to shove fake models at us and pretend they’re just as good as the pros, I should probably at least attempt to remind you guys what a real supermodel looks like every once in a while. So here’s a few new lingerie pictures from professional pants fire Elsa Hosk. I think you’ll agree there’s no substitute for the real thing. Yow.

